Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Michael Wood still a contender for PM - next decade

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Former minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Disgraced former Transport Minister Michael Wood’s dreams of being Prime Minister have ironically been boosted by his departure from Cabinet following his latest undisclosed shares scandal.

Until now, Wood was front-runner to succeed Chris

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business