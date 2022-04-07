Voyager 2021 media awards
Matthew Hooton: Chloe Swarbrick odds on to join Marama Davidson, replacing James Shaw as a co-leader of the Green Party

6 minutes to read
Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick could lead the Greens - once its rules are changed to no longer require a male co-leader. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Matthew Hooton

OPINION:

The stage is being set for Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick to join Marama Davidson as a co-leader of the Green Party, replacing James Shaw.

This requires amending the party's constitution, which currently demands

