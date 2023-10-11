Voyager 2023 media awards

Matthew Birchall: Leaders’ debates should be more than just entertainment

By Matthew Birchall
5 mins to read
Democracy is the cornerstone of New Zealand’s free and open society. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

In Amusing Ourselves to Death, the American cultural critic and media commentator Neil Postman argued that television had debased public discourse.

His central thesis rested on the idea that television, with its emphasis on

