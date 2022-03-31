Voyager 2021 media awards
Mathew Hooton: Is New Zealand First's Winston Peters back as the kingmaker at the next election?

6 minutes to read
Winston Peters needs only one in 20 voters - the remaining 19 voters and the mainstream media can loathe and belittle him as much as they like. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Matthew Hooton

OPINION:

If plague, war and stagflation aren't enough, Winston Peters is back.

The perennial kingmaker largely disappeared after 2020, but is gently raising his profile. Before you know it, he'll be part of the political

