Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matariki educators: Terehia and Ngahiwi Walker, Te Hau Kapua on bringing knowledge to the community

Anne Gibson
By
2 mins to read
Ngahiwi and Terehia Walker at Te Taua Moana Marae: spreading the good kupu on Matariki. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ngahiwi and Terehia Walker at Te Taua Moana Marae: spreading the good kupu on Matariki. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Tāmaki Makaurau couple has promoted a number of community activities for Matariki in the Te Hau Kapua (Devonport) area to bring more understanding and enjoyment to the locals.

In the last few weeks, Terehia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business