Massive cargo ship wedged sideways in Suez Canal, blocking crucial trading route

A massive cargo ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping, according to satellite data accessed today.

Traffic on the narrow waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula stopped today after the MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship with an owner listed in Japan, got stuck.

Several attempts to refloat the 220,000-tonne, 400m-long vessel failed.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the Ever Given to turn sideways in the canal. GAC, a global shipping and logistics company, described the Ever Given as suffering "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction", without elaborating.

The Ever Given's bow was touching the canal's eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against its western wall, according to satellite data from MarineTraffic.com. Several tugboats surrounded the ship.

An image posted to Instagram by a user on another waiting cargo ship appeared to showed the Ever Given wedged across the canal.

The ship in the image matched other photographs of the vessel and the surrounding area shown in the image appeared to match the area where the ship became stuck.

The best part of the photo is that tiny excavator to the right. I'm rooting for you buddy. You can do it! pic.twitter.com/QtBNruYVtT — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 23, 2021

Cargo ships and oil tankers appeared to be lining up at the southern end of the Suez Canal, waiting to be able to pass through the waterway to the Mediterranean Sea, according to MarineTraffic data.

Canal authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Is there a traffic jam?" Answer 👇https://t.co/vD2GYX2bAG — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

A United Nations database listed the Ever Gren as being owned by Shoei Kisen KK, a ship-leasing firm based in Imabari, Japan. The ship had listed its destination as Rotterdam in the Netherlands prior to getting stuck in the canal.

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo being shipped from East to West.

Around 10 per cent of the world's trade flows through the waterway and it remains one of Egypt's top foreign currency earners. In 2015, the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi completed a major expansion of the canal, allowing it to accommodate the world's largest vessels.