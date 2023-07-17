Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

Masfen Securities and Takutai Ltd have made a play for Metro Performance Glass, pooling their collective 25 per cent stake in the country’s biggest glass processor.

The MetroGlass shareholders have signed a cooperation and process agreement to work together to take over some or all of the glass processor through either a scheme of arrangement – where they would have the board’s blessing – or a takeover offer.

MetroGlass closed at 15.7 cents yesterday, valuing the company at $29.1 million and the Masfen and Takutai stakes at $7.3m.

That’s a discount to the company’s net tangible assets of 16.8 cents per share, or $31.1m.

Masfen, the investment vehicle of veteran business Peter Masfen, emerged as a substantial shareholder in February 2020 when the share price was trading around 25 cents.

Takutai, the vehicle of Vulcan Steel founder Peter Wells, bought into the company in February last year when the shares were trading around 35 cents.

MetroGlass went public in 2014, selling 143.7m shares at $1.70 each.

Of the $244.2m raised in the initial public offering, $230.5m was used to buy the firm’s assets from its then-owners, private equity firms Crescent Capital and Anchorage Capital.

MetroGlass changed ownership in 2012 after earlier private equity owner Catalyst Investment Managers was ousted by its lenders, who took control of the company when the residential property downturn of the time made it hard for the firm to meet the interest payments on what was a highly-leveraged acquisition.

The shares debuted at $1.75 but have tapered off over the years as the company regularly missed its earnings forecasts.

MetroGlass reported a loss of $10.5m in the March 2023 year on revenue of $263.5m of revenue, writing down the value of its NZ business by $10m and wearing $1.9m of restructuring costs on the local operations.

That compared to a loss of $459,000 on revenue of $236.1m.

