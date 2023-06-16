Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: We’re close to retirement and just inherited $100,000 - where do we invest it?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
When strawberries are cheap, we buy more. What about managed fund units? Photo / 123RF

When strawberries are cheap, we buy more. What about managed fund units? Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: We are in our early 60s, both working, and have KiwiSaver, personal investments and some savings. We’ve inherited $100,000 and we’re looking to know where to put it.

We have a managed fund

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business