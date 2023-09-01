Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: Take a little risk and make your daughter better off

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Should I put all my daughter's KiwiSaver in a growth fund? Photo / 123RF

Should I put all my daughter's KiwiSaver in a growth fund? Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: My daughter was born in 2014, and we immediately took out a KiwiSaver in her name.

We have regularly saved into her account and added FlyBuys top-ups of about $300 a year.

I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

No free lunch — except when there is

Latest from Business