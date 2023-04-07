Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Mary Holm: Should workers buy a slice of the company?

Mary Holm
Employee share schemes can work well - but consider selling when you can. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Q: As part of a bonus package, my daughter has been offered the opportunity to buy shares in the company she works for. In considering this offer, what kinds of things should she consider?

