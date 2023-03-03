Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Should I send my sharemarket money to Australia?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Some investors are fans of Aussie shares, but you can also look further afield. Photo / 123RF

Some investors are fans of Aussie shares, but you can also look further afield. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Q: Re your comment last week that the Aussie share market probably moves most closely to the New Zealand one, it may do from an index fund point of view, but the makeup of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business