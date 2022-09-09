Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Ripped off, renting and 65-plus — don't give up

Mary Holm
By
12 mins to read
Building a tiny house on a piece of land is one way to get back into the property market when your means are modest. Photo / Getty Images

Building a tiny house on a piece of land is one way to get back into the property market when your means are modest. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Q: We're retirement age. I'm 72 and my husband is 65. We didn't fare well in the 2008 crisis. Tried to make it up — made silly mistakes — then we were scammed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.