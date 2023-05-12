Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: Property wins the race? Says who?

Mary Holm
By
10 mins to read
If one real estate investment beats KiwiSaver, that doesn’t mean they all will. Photo / Getty Images

If one real estate investment beats KiwiSaver, that doesn’t mean they all will. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Q: Your reader — in your April 29 column — who broke even on their investment properties only held them for four to five years. Property and shares are a long-term investment — 10

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business