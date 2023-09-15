Voyager 2023 media awards

Mary Holm: Life insurance, a funeral - and the long wait for a payout

Mary Holm
Waiting on life insurance money to come through in time to cover funeral expenses can be problematic, so it helps to have an easy $15,000 or so that you can tap into. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

It really makes me angry that life insurance companies advertise that they are here to help, especially with funeral costs.

My husband died on March 29. Eventually, on June 24, almost three months later,

