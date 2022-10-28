Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: I felt pressured into a 'retirement strategy' that's now lost $150K

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: My wife was doing a clean-out of an old file cabinet and discovered a share certificate in my daughter's name for 800 A Ordinary Shares in Air New Zealand. The certificate is dated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business