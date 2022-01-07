Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Go ahead, don't be afraid to spend the kids' inheritance

7 minutes to read
Many people deprive themselves during their retirement so they can leave money to children who don't need it as much as their parents did. Photo / 123RF

Many people deprive themselves during their retirement so they can leave money to children who don't need it as much as their parents did. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

The regular Mary Holm column is on holiday until January 29. In the mean time, the New Zealand Herald will be publishing extracts from her book A Richer You - How to Make the Most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.