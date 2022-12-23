Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Gifting to kids? Hard to get it right on the money

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
When you have several children, being fair with financial gifts can be complex, especially when investing funds for a future date. Photo / Getty Images

When you have several children, being fair with financial gifts can be complex, especially when investing funds for a future date. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Q: I am wanting to invest around $50,000 plus for each of our three children (20, 12, 10 years old).

KiwiSaver seems to be an option that might work well given that our 20-year-old

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business