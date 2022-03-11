Voyager 2021 media awards
Mary Holm: Freeing up wealth when your savings have dried up

11 minutes to read
A reverse mortgage is one way to maximise your time at the holiday home with the grand-children. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: We are fortunate enough to own our own home and a small holiday home, both mortgage-free. Estimated value $2 million and $600,000.

My partner just turned 65 and is on NZ Super. I

