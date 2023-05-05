Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: Drop the shopping, and save your finances

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Why waste money in the shops, when you could be investing in your future? Photo / Getty Images

Why waste money in the shops, when you could be investing in your future? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Q: On last week’s Q&A about reluctance to spend, I have friends who actively shop because they say they are “buying local”, or “supporting local business” and “money makes the world go round” etc.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business