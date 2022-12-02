Voyager 2022 media awards
Mary Holm: Drip-feeding funds for juicy returns

Mary Holm
By
9 mins to read
As you might with peaches, it’s a good idea to buy more investment units when the price is cheaper. Photo / 123RF



OPINION:

Q: I have a lump sum of around $50,000 that I’m keen to invest in the share market.

I have several bank term deposits already to mitigate risk in this present volatile equity market.

