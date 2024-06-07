Advertisement
Mary Holm column: I’ve come into some money - how can I use it to help my grandkids?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
There are lots of options to leave a financial legacy for your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Picture / 123rf

OPINION

Q: Some feel good news: On the IRD unclaimed monies page I found a reasonable sum under my deceased mother’s distinctive name. My mother died in 1997 so we are lucky the Government hasn’t

