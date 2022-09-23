Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Are you a KiwiSaver or Kiwi spender?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
If you can trust yourself not to splurge, there's no gain in locking up your money. Photo / 123RF

If you can trust yourself not to splurge, there's no gain in locking up your money. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Q: For the past three years, I've been living in New Zealand but have been unable to join KiwiSaver due to my "non-resident" status. In the meantime, I've been contributing part of my wage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.