The business of gin: Why sales are soaring

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare, NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Once dubbed Mother's Ruin, gin is now anything but – happily disrupting the New Zealand market as the cool, go-to drink, causing sales to soar and new distilleries to open. We look at the business of gin, who's making it and why it's become so popular. Plus we list some of the most expensive, and cheapest, places to buy a G&T.

As a youngster, Rachel Hall grew up above a Greytown pub managed by her parents,
disliking the smell and taste

