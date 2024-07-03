Port of Tauranga is New Zealand's biggest port and main export gateway. Photo / Mike Scott

NZX-listed Port of Tauranga says changes to tax legislation will result in a $12.9 million hit on its group net profit after tax in the 2024 financial year.

Chief executive Leonard Sampson said in a statement to the NZX the law change for depreciation on commercial buildings would result in the company recognising a one-off deferred tax expense for the year ending June 30.

The change would reduce reported profit for the period, he said.

“This one-off accounting adjustment will reduce our final reported profit but has no impact on cash flows.

“We still expect to deliver a normalised 2024 operating profit in line with our previous guidance of $95m to $107m,” Sampson said.