Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

The rise and fall of Comvita, DGL falls foul of the ASX and a failed bid for Metroglass – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Takeover target Comvita is a mere shadow of its former self.

Takeover target Comvita is a mere shadow of its former self.

Comvita, once one of the sharemarket’s highest-priced stocks, has become a takeover target at just 80c a share.

The mānuka honey exporter, boosted by the same unofficial Chinese “daigou” trade that once gripped another former high flyer – a2 Milk – hit a peak of $11.01 a share in June

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save