Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Stock Takes: The a2 Milk conundrum - what to do with a lazy $700m?

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
What will a2 Milk do with its lazy $700 million? Photo / Supplied

What will a2 Milk do with its lazy $700 million? Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk doesn't make as much as it used to, but it has one problem that many companies wouldn't mind sharing: what to do with a $700 million cash mountain?

The milk and infant formula company reports its annual result on Monday, and analysts expect the numbers to show the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets