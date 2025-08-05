Advertisement
Strong lead from US lifts NZX 50; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare up 3.24% – Market close

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has had a rollercoaster year but was up 3.24% to $36.94 at the market's close on Tuesday.

The New Zealand sharemarket rallied on Tuesday, chasing a strong lead from the United States and erasing much of last week’s losses.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 was up 1.52% to 12,877.04 points with 32.6 million shares changing hands, amounting to $105.5 million in value traded.

The general rally in New

