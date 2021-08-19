Skellerup buys NZ's Talbot for $10m

Skellerup has bought Christchurch-based Talbot for $10m. Photo / Supplied

Skellerup, the world's second largest manufacturer of food-grade dairy rubberware, said it had the bought business and assets of Christchurch-based Talbot Technologies for $10 million.

The acquisition would be immediately earnings accretive to the Skellerup Group, it said.

Talbot designs, develops and makes engineered plastic products.

"The acquisition is a natural fit for Skellerup, as it complements our focus and capability on designing highly technical products for international original equipment manufacturer companies," Skellerup chief executive David Mair said.