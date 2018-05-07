Port of Tauranga leads stockmarket higher

Port of Tauranga rose 2 per cent to $5.10. Picture / Alan Gibson.

New Zealand shares gained, led higher by Gentrack Group and Port of Tauranga, with Westpac Banking Corp gaining on its first-half result.

The S&P/NZX50 Index rose 38.57 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 8,587.94. Within the index, 31 stocks rose, 10 were unchanged and nine fell. Turnover was $92.4 million.

"It's a pretty solid day which isn't surprising - it was a good day offshore on Friday night, this part of the world has caught up to those positive leads out of the US and so forth, which all came on the back of the strong reporting season," said Mark Lister, head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners.

"The market here is generally waiting around for the reporting season to get a bit busier, that will ramp up over the next couple of weeks, plus we've got the OCR and the Monetary Policy Statement this week from the Reserve Bank - people are watching that to see if the new governor means there's a change in approach."

Gentrack Group led the index higher, up 2.3 per cent to $7.20. The stock has jumped 10 per cent over the past fortnight, hitting a record high on May 2.