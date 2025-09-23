Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZX sits out tech rally, trades flat - Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Nvidia has announced plans to invest US$100 billion into Sam Altman's OpenAI. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia has announced plans to invest US$100 billion into Sam Altman's OpenAI. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s sharemarket has ignored a strong lead from Wall Street to trade flat.

The NZX 50 dipped 0.04% to 13,136.54 points on Tuesday, with 39.4 million shares changing hands valued at just over $125.2m.

There were 80 gainers and 64 decliners.

United States’ benchmarks, the S&P 500 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save