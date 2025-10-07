Advertisement
NZ sharemarket up 0.3% despite business confidence drop - Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

Port of Tauranga closed at a record high after gaining 18c to $8.03. Its previous best was $7.95 in December 2019. Photo / Laura Smith

Led by resurgent retirement village stocks and Port of Tauranga, the New Zealand sharemarket made further gains despite a drop in business confidence.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon and closed at 13,531.29, up 42.05 points or 0.31% after reaching an intraday low of 13,438.48.

There were

