Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket lifts as Synlait’s Pōkeno factory sale drives share price higher – Market close

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Synlait Milk reported that its net loss fell to $39.82m in the July 31 year, down from $182.11m a year earlier. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk reported that its net loss fell to $39.82m in the July 31 year, down from $182.11m a year earlier. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket rose on Monday with Synlait Milk’s sale of its Pōkeno factory winning approval from investors.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.16% or 20.82 points, rising to 13,132.56 after 38.15 million shares worth $131 million traded.

The S&P/NZX 20 index closed at 7550.73 points, up 0.11%,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save