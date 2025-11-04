Advertisement
Home / Business / Markets

Reserve Bank sees house prices at the upper end of sustainable; worries about struggling businesses, pricey tech stocks and health insurance

Jenée Tibshraeny
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Interim Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawkesby sees the health insurance sector coming under pressure, as premiums jump 19%. Photo / Marty Melville

The issues that are front of mind for one of the country’s main financial institution regulators are evolving at pace.

The Reserve Bank is worried about the retail, hospitality, construction and manufacturing sectors continuing to battle for survival, as the recent high-interest-rate period has seen household budgets squeezed.

Providing

