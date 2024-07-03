Singh said Port of Tauranga (POT) was currently number 17 on the NZX 50 index, with a weighting of 1.3%. Its market capitalisation on Wednesday was $3.34 billion.

“The NZX 50 index is a modified market cap weighted index – essentially each company is weighted by its free float. The current free float of POT is around 46% [ie 100% minus Quayside’s 54% holding]. Any reduction in Quayside’s holding would add to the free float of POT, helping lift its weighting in the NZX 50 index.”

Free float is the percentage of a company’s shares freely available to trade. As the council’s shareholding decreased, the free float would increase, thus commanding a higher calculation and weighing in the index.

If the council eventually approves a selldown to a 28% holding, it won’t pocket the total proceeds.

Singh said as soon as Quayside’s stake fell below 50.1%, it was required to repay the $200m perpetual preference shares (PPS) currently in the market.

“In practice, falling below at 50.1% holding triggers a put option which requires the BOP Regional Council to purchase the PPS at $1.00, plus any unpaid dividends up until the transfer date ... it stands to reason that any sell-down will be of at least this magnitude.”

Part of the rationale of reducing the shareholding is that the port makes up more than 80% of Quayside’s investment portfolio. A sell-down to a 28% holding could deliver the council a $650m investment war chest after the PPS were repaid.

In 2023-24 the council received a dividend of $45m from Quayside which made up 24% of the council’s annual revenue.

“This gives some context as to the importance of the POT holding to the council at present,” Singh said.

He believed if and when the council repaid the perpetual preference shares, they would be cancelled.

These shares were a debt instrument for the council, which would save $10m in interest costs from their cancellation, he said.

It wouldn’t be unusual for any council share offer to include a price discount as a carrot.

“It’s not unusual to have a small discount to the markets to get a large block away.”

A share sell-down by the council would not affect the port’s operations, Singh said.

“For the most part the council has been a reasonably silent majority shareholder. It hasn’t delved too much into the inner workings of things [at the port],” Singh said.

“But it would bring new investors to the register, potentially some from offshore.

“And it’s a good thing for Quayside. With 80% of its assets in the port, from a diversification point of view, that’s not a great thing over time.

“It’s a sensible move from Quayside’s perspective.”

