Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Potential sale of Port of Tauranga shares good for market, company and regional council - analyst

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Investors are anticipating details of a potential large sale of Port of Tauranga shares by the local regional council. Photo / Alex Cairns

Investors are anticipating details of a potential large sale of Port of Tauranga shares by the local regional council. Photo / Alex Cairns

Unlocking the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s big block of shares in the Port of Tauranga would not only bring fresh investors to the company, it would help lift the port’s weighting in the NZX 50 index and provide the region with a new investment war chest, says Craigs Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets