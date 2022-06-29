NZ King Salmon pours cold water on takeover talk

New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZKS) said that, contrary to media speculation, it had not been approached regarding a potential takeover.
"NZKS confirms that it has not been approached, and is not in discussions with any parties, regarding a potential takeover transaction," the South Island salmon farmer said in a short notice to the NZX.
"New Zealand King Salmon remains in compliance with its NZX continuous disclosure obligations and will continue to inform the market in accordance with them," it said.
The Australian newspaper had earlier said that NZ King Salmon was understood to be on the market, with major industry players among the most logical buyers.
"DataRoom understands that Kiwi investment bank Cameron Partners has been testing buyer interest for the business that generates about $175m in annual revenue," the paper said.