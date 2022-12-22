Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Market close: Synlait slumps on profit warning

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Synlait Milk fell 8c or 2.24 per cent to $3.49. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk fell 8c or 2.24 per cent to $3.49. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket followed a strong day on Wall Street by rising more than half a per cent. But two companies, Synlait Milk and Colonial Motor Company, provided warnings about their latest earnings.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index powered ahead from the opening and closed at 11,523.96, up 71.91 points

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets