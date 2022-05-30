Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Market close: NZ shares rise on back of soaring a2 Milk

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read
A2 Milk rose 10.2 per cent to $5.17. Photo / 123RF

A2 Milk rose 10.2 per cent to $5.17. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand's benchmark equities index rose on Monday as the United States looked Downunder for solutions to its critical shortage of infant formula, sending A2 Milk up more than 10 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 80 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 11,145.50. Turnover was $148 million.

Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets