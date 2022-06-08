Advertisement
Market close: Fonterra shares jump after share buyback programme announced

By Ella Somers
BusinessDesk·
5 mins to read
Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units spent most of the afternoon near the top of the index, ending the day up 1.7 per cent to $3.05. Photo / NZME

Yesterday's shock Reserve Bank of Australia's 50 basis point hike took everyone by surprise, with a flow-on effect in New Zealand's benchmark index, while Fonterra's announcement of a new share buyback programme hiked the stock.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index remained flat at 0.54 points, or 11,266.24. Turnover was $106.6 million

