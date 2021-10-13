Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Market close: a2 Milk surges on positive signs from China

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
a2 Milk CEO David Bortolussi. Shares in the company leapt 76c or 12.38 per cent to $6.90. Photo / Supplied

a2 Milk CEO David Bortolussi. Shares in the company leapt 76c or 12.38 per cent to $6.90. Photo / Supplied

Signs that China sales channels have improved gave dairy nutritional company a2 Milk a huge boost as it surged more than 12 per cent on a recovering New Zealand sharemarket.

Global marketer a2 Milk leapt 76c or 12.38 per cent to $6.90, driving the S&P/NZX 50 Index to a close

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets