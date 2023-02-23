Fonterra cuts milk price forecast as demand from China slackens

Fonterra has cut its milk price and production forecasts. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has reduced and narrowed its 2022/23 season forecast to $8.20 - $8.80 per kg of milksolids, with a midpoint of $8.50, due to softer demand out of China.

The previous forecast was in a range of $8.50 - $9.50 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $9.00.

The co-op has also cut its forecast milk collections for the 2022/23 season to 1465 million kg of milk solids, down from its previous forecast of 1480 million kgMS, in part due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the revised forecast milk price range reflected softened demand at a time of balanced supply.

“Demand for whole milk powder, particularly from Greater China, has been soft with prices down around 5 per cent since the beginning of December,” he said.