Repayments will continue : Aussie fund manager

An Australian fund manager has called in voluntary administrators but says this will not disrupt capital repayments to Kiwis who invested about $119 million in one of its mortgage funds.

Thirteen hundred New Zealand investors had money in the Currency Protected Australian Income Fund run by Queensland-headquartered LM Investment Management.

This fund acted as a feeder into LM First Mortgage Income Fund, which had a number of commercial Australian property investments but was frozen in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Around 500 Kiwis had also invested directly into the First Mortgage Income fund and at the time of the freeze in March 2009 New Zealand investors had about A$95 million ($120 million) in total with LM.

The fund's unit price has fallen from A$1 to A59c since the freeze.