Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Commodities

Matt Burgess: Emissions offsets can protect our heritage better than the Climate Commission

By Matt Burgess
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The threat from the Climate Commission's plan is real for the artists, clubs, students, collectors, and employers who use LPG and gas-fired kilns to craft their pottery. Photo / 123RF

The threat from the Climate Commission's plan is real for the artists, clubs, students, collectors, and employers who use LPG and gas-fired kilns to craft their pottery. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

When you think about who could suffer the most from the sweeping reforms proposed by the Climate Change Commission, the ceramics industry is probably not the first on your list.

But the threat from the Commission's plan is real for the artists, clubs, students, collectors, and employers who use

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Commodities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Commodities