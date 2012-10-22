Gas line leak costs dairy industry $46m

Dairy industry hit by last year's Maui gas pipeline leak. Photo / Christine Cornege

More than 48 million litres of raw milk was dumped during the Maui gas pipeline emergency a year ago, a government-ordered report shows.

Milk processing plants were shut down during the five-day outage, caused by a landslide damaging a section of pipe in northern Taranaki.

The review by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment found that, throughout the affected areas of Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Northland, about $46 million was lost by the dairy industry.

Farmers were forced to spray milk on to pasture, tip it into ponds and bury it. Some dropped to once-a-day milking. A lengthy outage would have forced farmers to cease milking.

"Drying off a significant number of New Zealand's dairy stock early in the season would result in a dramatic decrease in milk production and have large negative economic consequences," the review said.