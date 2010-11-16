Dairy prices stable in overnight auction

Dairy commodity prices showed little movement at Fonterra's overnight online auction.



The global diary trade weighted index fell 0.1 per cent, while the average winning price was $US3522 ($NZ4597) from $US3542 a fortnight ago.



For anhydrous milk fat, the average price fell 1.8 per cent to $5341, butter milk powder was up 3.6 per cent to $US3113, skim milk powder rose 1.9 percent to $US3096 and whole milk powder fell 1.4 per cent to $US3447.



- NZPA