Dairy commodity prices were little changed at Fonterra's overnight online auction, with the globalDairyTrade trade weighted index showing no movement, while the average winning price edged up to US$3542 ($4816) from US$3506 a fortnight ago.
For anhydrous milk fat, the average price rose 4.5 per cent overnight to US$5394, butter milk powder was down 1.8 per cent to US$3011, skim milk powder fell 1.1 per cent to US$3021, and whole milk powder edged up to US$3495.
- NZPA
Dairy auction prices flat
