Dairy auction prices flat

Dairy commodity prices were little changed at Fonterra's overnight online auction, with the globalDairyTrade trade weighted index showing no movement, while the average winning price edged up to US$3542 ($4816) from US$3506 a fortnight ago.



For anhydrous milk fat, the average price rose 4.5 per cent overnight to US$5394, butter milk powder was down 1.8 per cent to US$3011, skim milk powder fell 1.1 per cent to US$3021, and whole milk powder edged up to US$3495.



- NZPA