Chris Castle: Seabed mining claims red herrings

Let's get one thing straight. Chatham Rock Phosphate wouldn't be considering extracting phosphate nodules from a tiny fraction - less than 1 per cent - of the Chatham Rise if we thought it was going to have adverse environmental impacts.
Our proposed environmental footprint is minuscule relative to the fishing industry's. But while bottom trawling requires no environmental consents, we need both a mining licence and marine consent, costing millions of dollars and years of research, consultation and official process, and involving full public scrutiny.
We're up for it because we know our proposal is - to borrow Sanford's Eric Barratt's quote in his Herald article - both good for the environment and good for New Zealand's economy.
Like fishing, our industry will be of significant economic benefit. New Zealand will be $900 million richer as a result of our developing this new industry and we'll be generating exports or import substitution of $300 million each year.
Our draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) - involving 30-plus scientific and other reports (produced by Niwa and other independent experts) - has identified no long-term impacts affecting key spawning, juvenile and young fish habitats on the Rise.