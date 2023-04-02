Markets with Madison: Q1′s big returns ‘nothing other than bounce’

Markets have pushed into rally territory this year with double digit growth for some major indices, but a European global equity analyst thinks it's just a bounce. Video / NZ Herald

Investors have shrugged off a global banking crisis and continued rate hikes to push markets into rally territory, with many indices growing by double digits in the first quarter of the year, but market analysts expect a repricing soon.

“There’s been a degree of bounce in certain parts of the market. Our best guess, it has to be said, that that is nothing other than that,” Nikko Asset Management Head of Global Equities Will Low told Markets with Madison while visiting New Zealand from Scotland.

“What we’re going to have to position for going forward is less growth, higher cost of capital and therefore really focusing on the types of companies you really want to own.”

Find out which indices performed strongest in the first quarter of the calendar year and which sectors Low’s picking for continued growth in today’s episode of Markets with Madison.

