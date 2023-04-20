Markets with Madison: Lululemon designer’s Kiwi connection

Markets with Madison: Lululemon’s secret to viral activewear, with an NZ connection.

The vice-president of women’s design at Nasdaq-listed Lululemon says her “heart is in New Zealand”.

Kate Williams’ mother is a Kiwi, she told Markets with Madison while in Blenheim earlier this year - a different timezone to her usual place of residence, California.

As far as CVs go, Williams’ is internationally impressive, boasting designer brands DKNY and Roberto Cavalli in a career that has led her to oversee the design of viral athletic leisure wear at Lululemon.

Lululemon Athletica’s share price increased 12.6 per cent in the year to April.

Williams explained the rigorous process of designing the brand’s functional clothing for women, and how the products often transcend cultures to gain international popularity, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison.

