The head of $855 million fast food company Restaurant Brands, which operates KFC, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr. and Pizza Hut, says he “definitely” worries about obesity.

Chairman José Parés Gutiérrez told Markets with Madison he prioritised his own health and it was up to customers to do the same.

“We need to exercise, we need to eat well, we need to enjoy life.

“What causes the harm is the excess of consumption. The excess is something that you choose.”

Restaurant Brands’ share price was down 42.4 per cent in the past year, to $6.86, making its market capitalisation $855.8 million.

An analyst recently suggested the share price drop could be attributed to the uncertainty caused by departure of long-standing chief executive Russel Creedy, followed by chief financial officer Grant Ellis this month.

Gutiérrez told Markets with Madison their replacements had been found - one of them he’s known since college.

“I wouldn’t say the long-term is compromised, totally the opposite. The future is very bright,” Gutierrez said.

However, inflation was a large challenge for the business and it was unable to pass total price increases on to its customers.

