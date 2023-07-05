Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market Watch: Will AI mania crash the stock market ... or create real wealth?

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Pie Funds Founder and CIO Mike Taylor joins NZ Herald Business Editor at Large Liam Dann to talk about if AI mania will cause the stock market to crash. Video / NZ Herald

AI mania has taken hold of Wall Street as stocks associated with the revolutionary new technology soar in value this year while everything else on the market remains flat.

That has prompted fears that we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business